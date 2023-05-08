Dead dog found dumped in Darlington Township

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to find out who dumped a dead dog in Beaver County.

State police said troopers were called to Cannelton Road in Darlington Township to investigate a rotting odor coming from a large black trash bag.

Troopers said they found a partially decomposed dog inside that appeared to have been there for "quite some time."

Police described the dog as mostly white.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Beaver at 724-773-7400.