Watch CBS News
Crime

Dead dog found dumped in Darlington Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to find out who dumped a dead dog in Beaver County. 

State police said troopers were called to Cannelton Road in Darlington Township to investigate a rotting odor coming from a large black trash bag. 

Troopers said they found a partially decomposed dog inside that appeared to have been there for "quite some time." 

Police described the dog as mostly white. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Beaver at 724-773-7400. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.