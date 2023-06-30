Daycare director, teacher face charges after what grandma calls 'pure torture' of girl

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The director of a local daycare and a daycare teacher are facing charges after a grandmother says an audio recorder captured hours of "pure torture" there.

South Fayette police say Kelli Verdu is the director of The Tots Spot in McDonald and Heather Habovick is the only teacher there.

According to the police report, the grandmother sent a recording device to the daycare with her granddaughter after the 4-year-old came home with bruises on her arm.

Police say the device recorded Verdu telling the little girl "your mother doesn't want you" and "she told me she doesn't love you."

Habovick was allegedly heard telling the little girl she was going to strangle her. The girl is then heard screaming and crying.

Both women are facing charges including aggravated assault.