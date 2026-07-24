Ohio man dies after saving stepchild pulled out to sea at South Carolina beach

A 44-year-old man from Ohio died after saving his stepchild, who was pulled out to sea at a beach in South Carolina, authorities said.

David Lucas died on Tuesday after saving his stepchild from drowning, CBS affiliate WCSC reported. After successfully saving the child, the 44-year-old man from Ohio was found unresponsive in the water at Isle of Palms in Charleston County, the news outlet reported.

He was pulled from the water, and lifesaving measures were performed on him before he was taken to a local hospital, according to WCSC. He reportedly later died at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the 44-year-old man on Thursday. The coroner's office did not immediately release the 44-year-old man's name or where he was from in Ohio.

The investigation into the drowning continues. The Isle of Palms Police Department said ocean conditions are unpredictable at times, so check conditions before swimming. The National Weather Service's surf report for Isle of Palms on Tuesday afternoon included a "moderate" risk for rip currents and a surf height of 2 to 3 feet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the United States each year.