Darnell Washington, Steelers agree to 4-year, $42 million extension, report says

Darnell Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a new 4-year contract worth $42 million, according to a new report.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news of the contract extension for Washington on Wednesday night, adding that the $42 million deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money.

Washington's new reported deal comes one day after Nick Herbig reportedly agreed to a $100 million extension with the Steelers.

Last season, Washington recorded 31 receptions for the Steelers for 364 yards and one touchdown and was used in numerous blocking roles with the Pittsburgh offense through his first three years with the team.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Darnell Washington #80 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs a route during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Washington, noting how he's been impressed with the 6'7", 300 pound tight end while preparing for his first year at the helm of his hometown team.

"Year 1, as you get to know your players, there's certain schemes you may tilt one way or the other, variations of schemes," McCarthy said. "And definitely we've been doing that with our tight ends, and he's a big part of that reason."

The Steelers are holding their third day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday with additional organized team activities set to resume next week.