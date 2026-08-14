Parole violator arrested after marijuana operation discovered in Washington County barn, police say

A man wanted for parole violations was taken into custody after police said they discovered a large-scale marijuana growing operation at a property in Washington County.

Dante Sunseri was arrested on Aug. 12 by Mount Pleasant Township police and parole agents, according to a police department release.

Sunseri is on parole in connection with multiple felony offenses in Colorado, including kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

While taking Sunseri into custody at a property on Southview Road in McDonald, police said they observed activity indicating he may have been attempting to destroy evidence inside a barn.

A compliance check by agents allegedly uncovered evidence of marijuana manufacturing and distribution, prompting police to obtain a search warrant.

The warrant was executed at the Southview Road property with assistance from several agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County District Attorney's Drug Task Force.

Police said the search resulted in the removal of three truckloads of evidence from the four-story barn, which was equipped with multiple grow rooms "to produce large quantities of marijuana."

Investigators said they found hundreds of planters, grow lamps, hydroponic systems, furnace and exhaust systems, scales and filtration equipment, along with a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Nine firearms of multiple calibers and ammunition were also recovered. Sunseri is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the department.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was made available.