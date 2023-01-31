Watch CBS News
Daniele International recalls meats over listeria concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Be sure to check your refrigerator. A new recall alert has just been shared concerning charcuterie meats.

Daniele International has recalled 53,000 pounds of salami, pepperoni, and sausages because of listeria concerns.

The products were all sold under several names, with best buy dates through May of 2023.

More information on the recall can be found at this link.

