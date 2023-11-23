Danelo Cavalcante now housed to serve life sentence at SCI Greene in Waynesburg

Danelo Cavalcante now housed to serve life at SCI Greene in Waynesburg

Danelo Cavalcante now housed to serve life at SCI Greene in Waynesburg

Danelo Cavalcante now housed to serve life at SCI Greene in Waynesburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the man who escaped from a prison in eastern Pennsylvania and made headlines across the country has been housed at the state prison in Greene County.

Cavalcante has been transferred and housed to SCI Greene in Waynesburg.

The Attorney General's Office says this was a scheduled move.

Cavalcante was originally housed in a facility in Montgomery County and is currently serving a life sentence for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

The 34-year-old convicted prisoner was on the run earlier this year for 14 days, evading hundreds of law enforcement officers during manhunt that spanned parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante was ultimately captured by tactical teams who used a combination of aircraft searching with thermal imaging, ground searches and K-9s, which led to tracking him down and bringing an end to the manhunt after two weeks.

Surveillance video showed Cavalcante scaling a wall and a fence at the prison in Chester County, escaping and leading law enforcement on the two-week manhunt.

Cavalcante has been arraigned on numerous charges related to the escape and manhunt, including theft, burglary, trespassing, and other related charges.

RELATED STORIES:

CBS Philadelphia contributed to this report.