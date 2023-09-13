Danelo Cavalcante caught: What's next after escaped prisoner recaptured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 14-day manhunt for escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has come to an end Wednesday. Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison on August 31, is finally in custody.

What's next for Cavalcante?

After being recaptured, Cavalcante was immediately examined by medics and transferred by a SWAT vehicle to the state barracks in Avondale, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said Cavalcante will be questioned regarding his escape and days on the run. Police added that they are working to get someone who speaks Portuguese to interview Cavalcante in his native language.

He will then be reprocessed and eventually taken to a state institute to serve his life sentence for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Cavalcante is also expected to have a court appearance in the near future. He will likely face additional charges for the escape.