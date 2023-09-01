Man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County Prison: police

Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped Chester County prison Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped Chester County prison 02:12

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who was convicted of murder escaped Chester County Prison Thursday morning, West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped the prison around 8:30 a.m., March said.

Acting Warden of the Chester County Prison, Howard Holland, says Cavalcante physically escaped and there were no signs of cutting fences.

Holland says he had a prison-issued uniform when he escaped with a white T-shirt with green pants. Officials had confirmation that Cavalcante might have changed into gray shorts issued from the prison.

He is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and long dark curly hair.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office is offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cavalcante. The combined $10K is $5K each from Chester County Commissioners and U.S. Marshals.

Nancye Lane knew something was wrong when she heard the prison sirens, warning the neighbors of the prison break. Cavalcante was last seen walking right past her house.

"It's a scary thing, but like I said, I don't think he's going to hang around nearby," she said. "I think he's gotta get away as far as possible."

Officers just showed up searching the corn fields behind the Pocopson Township offices in Chester County, PA looking for #DaneloCavalcante who escaped the week after starting a life sentence for murder. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Lq9YBwai7S — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) August 31, 2023

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in the Phoenixville area in 2021.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says Cavalcante had about 30 days before being transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced last week.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole and was being held at Chester County Prison, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Ryan says Cavalcante and Brandao dated for about a year and a half and Cavalcante had a horrific pattern of domestic violence.

"He ended up fatally stabbing her 38 times in broad daylight in front of her 4-year-old and 7-year-old," Ryan said. "He later escaped, he was assisted by family and friends. Virginia State Police were able to apprehend him later that day. Chester County detectives were able to track him via ping order and recovered the murder weapon."

Police, Detectives & Prison personnel are using every asset available, including helicopters and dogs, to find Danelo Cavalcante and won’t stop until he’s back in custody. If you see someone who matches his description or anything suspicious, please call 9-1-1 immediately. https://t.co/J1OHrCTU03 — Chester County Government (@ChescoGovt) August 31, 2023

Conor Burns says he was at school when he found out. Once he left campus, he saw some of the search efforts.

"It's just kind of crazy seeing them all show up and seeing it actually here in my community happening you know," Burns said.

Officials at the press conference Thursday said there are concerns with family and friends helping Cavalcante.

"That is absolutely a concern. If there are any family or friends who are actively engaging in assisting him at this time, they will also be prosecuted," Ryan said. "We are expecting them to cooperate with law enforcement. Law enforcement has been in touch with them."

While raising concerns, Ryan says Cavalcante has family in Phoenixville and the victims's family is also in the area.

"His depravity knows no bounds. This is someone with nothing to lose," Ryan said. "I don't know what he is capable of doing. We are asking for everyone in the public to assist us in this manhunt."

"Currently, we have dozens of law enforcement agencies searching for him, including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Chester County detectives, the U.S. Marshals, Department of Emergency Services and others," she added.

Authorities are searching "all over" for Cavalcante, March said. Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in his native Brazil.

"This person is dangerous and if you see them, make sure you call us," Holland said.

Investigators say he speaks some English but he is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. He was last seen walking southbound on South Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at 9:40 a.m.

Officials at Chester County DA's Office said, "If you have information on the whereabouts of Cavalcante, call 911 immediately."