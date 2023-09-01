Danelo Cavalcante search carries into 2nd day after escape from Chester County Prison

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents in Chester County are on edge as the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante, a man convicted of murder who escaped from Chester County Prison, has gone into a second day.

Officials are holding a news conference with more information on the search at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia, or at the top of this article.

Sources in federal law enforcement tell CBS News Philadelphia that they had hoped this convicted murderer would have been located by Thursday night. That's not the case as the search presses on.

The district attorney's office in Chester County says hundreds of police officers are mobilized in searching for Cavalcante.

The inmate, whose murder trial ended last month with a conviction and a life sentence without the possibility of parole, escaped Thursday morning.

The county prison went into lockdown, unfortunately, too late in terms of the major security breach, according to numerous sources. That's something county officials, prison officials and the district attorney have refused to address, saying it's part of an ongoing internal investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to a spokesperson for the Chester County Commissioners' Office and we are waiting to hear back if they have any comment about what happened.

Meanwhile, the search for the convicted killer covers 759 square miles. Full of rural areas, Chester County is five and a half times the size of the city of Philadelphia.

Police are using helicopters to help cover that land area.

Cavalcante was found guilty by a jury last month in the brutal stabbing death of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao.

Police say he stabbed her nearly three dozen times, in front of her children, in 2021.

Cavalcante is separately wanted for murder in South America.

He arrived in this country several years ago as a fugitive from justice in Brazil, according to court documents.

Police say they've alerted those who participated in the trial when Cavalcante was convicted.

He was due to be moved from the Chester County Prison to a state correctional facility before his successful escape.