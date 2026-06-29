American Flat Track racer from Pennsylvania dies after on-track incident

An American Flat Track racer from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, died after an on-track incident, AMA Pro Racing said.

In a news release, the organization said Dan Bromley died following an on-track incident during the Lima Half-Mile on Saturday in Lima, Ohio. The news release did not provide any additional details on the man's death.

Dan Bromley, an American Flat Track racer from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, died after an on-track incident on June 27, 2026, AMA Pro Racing said. (Photo Credit: AMA Pro Racing)

AMA Pro Racing said Bromley "built one of the most respected resumes in the paddock." He was a third-generation flat track racer from Warrington.

"The American Flat Track community extend our deepest condolences to Dan's family, friends, teammates, fellow competitors, and all who knew him," the news release said.

Bromley, who was the 2018 American Flat Track Singles champion and the 2025 American Flat Track AdventureTrackers champion, has been racing on the flat track since 2012, according to his rider bio. The CEO of the racing organization said Bromley's career "reflected the consistency, versatility, and determination that define the best of flat track."

"Few families have contributed more to the spirit and strength of flat track than the Bromley's," said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing, in the news release. "Dan carried that legacy with talent, humility, and a genuine love for the people around him. He was a true champion in every sense of the word. He earned respect as a racer, but his impact reached far beyond results on the track. His presence in the paddock made our sport better, and his loss will be felt across the entire flat track community."