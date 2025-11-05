Watch CBS News
Steelers sign defensive back Daequan Hardy to practice squad

Mike Darnay
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive back Daequan Hardy to the team's practice squad. 

It's a homecoming for Hardy, who played high school football in the WPIAL at Penn Hills and then attended Penn State University.

Hardy was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the season on the team's practice squad.

During his Penn State career, Hardy played in 48 games for the Nittany Lions with 60 tackles, 25 passes defended, and five interceptions. He also returned kicks and punts for Penn State.

Penn State v Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Daequan Hardy #25 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 04, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. G Fiume / Getty Images

Before attending Penn State, Hardy was a standout player at Penn Hills High School where he won a WPIAL title and PIAA state championship in 2018.

Penn Hills defeated Manheim Central 36-31 in the 2018 PIAA Class 5A title game and Hardy put on a show for his team and everyone watching.

Hardy had three interceptions and scored four touchdowns in the championship game win for Penn Hills. He scored two of the touchdowns on receptions.

20181207scpennhills-32-3.jpg
Daequan Hardy was a standout player for Penn Hills before playing at Penn State and being drafted by the Buffalo Bills.Hardy has signed with the Steelers on the team's practice squad. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

 The other two touchdowns came on an interception return and a kickoff return. 

