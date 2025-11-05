Steelers sign defensive back Daequan Hardy to practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive back Daequan Hardy to the team's practice squad.

It's a homecoming for Hardy, who played high school football in the WPIAL at Penn Hills and then attended Penn State University.

Hardy was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the season on the team's practice squad.

During his Penn State career, Hardy played in 48 games for the Nittany Lions with 60 tackles, 25 passes defended, and five interceptions. He also returned kicks and punts for Penn State.

Before attending Penn State, Hardy was a standout player at Penn Hills High School where he won a WPIAL title and PIAA state championship in 2018.

Penn Hills defeated Manheim Central 36-31 in the 2018 PIAA Class 5A title game and Hardy put on a show for his team and everyone watching.

Hardy had three interceptions and scored four touchdowns in the championship game win for Penn Hills. He scored two of the touchdowns on receptions.

The other two touchdowns came on an interception return and a kickoff return.