Pirates hit three home runs in 10-6 win over Astros

Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe hit three-run homers and Endy Rodríguez added a two-run shot to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-6 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Jake Mangum tied a career-high with four hits to help the Pirates to their fourth straight victory.

Yordan Alvarez had three RBIs and hit his 21st home run, which ranks second in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber's 22. But his big game wasn't enough to keep the Astros from their third loss in four games.

The Pirates trailed by 2 with no outs and two on in the sixth before Cruz launched his 14th homer of the season into the bullpen in right-center field to give them a 5-4 lead.

Lowe's home run, which clanged off the foul pole in right field, came in the eighth to make it 9-4.

Pittsburgh starter Bubba Chandler (2-6) allowed five hits and four runs — three earned — in five innings.

Houston added two runs in the ninth to cut the lead to 4 before loading the bases with one out off Dennis Santana. Gregory Soto took over and struck out the next two batters for his eighth save.

Mike Burrows (3-7) permitted eight hits and six runs — five earned — in five-plus innings after being traded from Pittsburgh to Houston in December.

Jeremy Peña hit a leadoff single before Alvarez gave Houston an early lead with his opposite field shot to left field.

There was one out in the second when Rodríguez hit his first home run this season to tie it 2-2.

Peña reached on an error by Nick Gonzales with no outs in the third before Alvarez walked. The Astros took a 3-2 lead when Peña scored on a single by Christian Walker.

Brice Matthews hit a one-out single in the fourth and moved to third on a single by Christian Vázquez. Matthews scored when Peña lined into a force out that made it 4-2.

Pittsburgh RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.89 ERA) opposes RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.34) on Wednesday night.

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