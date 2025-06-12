Crow-Armstrong, Suzuki homer as Cubs edge Pirates

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, Seiya Suzuki added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon (7-3) went 6 1/3 innings against his former team, which drafted him No. 2 overall in 2010. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, three of which came in the seventh inning, and struck out seven batters.

Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Andrew Heaney (3-5) gave up three earned runs over six innings and finished with seven strikeouts.

Crow-Armstrong's 18th homer of the season and Suzuki's 17th of the season moved the outfielders into fifth and tied for sixth in the National League, respectively.

The Pirates scored a pair of runs in the seventh with an RBI single from Adam Frazier and a bases-loaded walk by Jared Triolo.

Key Moment

After Taillon gave up three consecutive hits in the seventh, reliever Brad Keller hit and walked a pair of batters. Oneil Cruz worked a full count with the bases loaded, but Keller struck him out swinging to maintain the lead.

Key Stat

The Pirates left five runners on base, compared to just two for Chicago.

Up Next

RHP Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound in the second game of the series on Friday night against the Cubs' RHP Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11)