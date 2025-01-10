Penguins captain Sidney Crosby moves up to 9th all-time in NHL scoring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sidney Crosby continued his ascent up the NHL record books on Thursday night against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

In what has already been a historic season for the Penguins captain, he took sole possession of ninth place in all-time scoring in the NHL thanks to an assist on a Drew O'Connor goal which gave the Penguins a 4-1 lead in the first period.

Crosby now sits ninth in the all-time points with 1,643 career points. Through 1,315 career regular season games, Crosby has scored 604 goals, 1,039 assists, and holds a plus-minus of +206.

Not only is Crosby top-ten in all-time regular season scoring, he currently sits tied for fifth with Penguins' legend Jaromir Jagy with 201 playoff points. In 180 playoff games, Crosby has scored 71 goals, compared to Jagr's 78, and 130 assists, compared to Jagr's 123.

He trails only Glenn Anderson, Jari Kurri, Mark Messier, and Wayne Gretzky in playoff scoring.

Sidney Crosby reaches goal and point milestones

Now sitting in ninth all-time, it has already been a milestone kind of season for the captain.

In just the fifth game of the year, a 6-5 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres, Crosby recorded an assist on a Bryan Rust power-play goal giving him 1,600 career points.

The assist made Crosby just the 10th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points.

Just about a month later, once again in the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena, Sid would once again reach a career milestone.

During a 5-on-3 power play against the Utah Hockey Club, Crosby potted his 600th career goal. That made the captain the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 career goals.

The first goal, the first point

In his 20th season, Sidney Crosby has scored many memorable goals from the Stanley Cup Finals to Winter Classics, and everything in-between, but it all began in October 2005.

Crosby would get on the scoresheet in his first regular-season NHL game and it would be a sign of things to come.

During a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on October 5, 2001, Crosby would assist on a Mark Recchi power-play goal in the third period.

Three days later, at Mellon Arena here in Pittsburgh, Crosby would score his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins in what was a back-and-forth 7-6 loss.

On the power play late in the second period, Crosby knocked home a rebound past goaltender Hannu Toivonen to give the Penguins a 6-4 lead.

Crosby would finish his rookie year with 39 goals, 63 assists, and 102 points.