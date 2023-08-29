Crews setting up stage for Morgan Wallen concerts at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The stage is starting to take shape for Morgan Wallen's upcoming concerts at PNC Park!
Sky Eye 2 flew over the stadium today as crews were getting the stage ready.
The country star will play two shows on Wednesday and Thursday night.
The shows were originally supposed to be played in June, but Wallen postponed his tour for six weeks due to an injured vocal cord.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.