Crews setting up stage for Morgan Wallen concerts at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The stage is starting to take shape for Morgan Wallen's upcoming concerts at PNC Park!

Sky Eye 2 flew over the stadium today as crews were getting the stage ready.

The country star will play two shows on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The shows were originally supposed to be played in June, but Wallen postponed his tour for six weeks due to an injured vocal cord.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 1:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

