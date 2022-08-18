Crews closing down I-79 near Carnegie exit for an emergency repair
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of Interstate 79 is shutting down Thursday afternoon for repairs to an emergency electrical issue.
All lanes of I-79 are closed from Kirwan Heights to the Carnegie exit. That closure started around 2:30 p.m., according to Bridgeville police.
The closure is expected to last for about an hour, but heavy traffic delays are expected this afternoon as a result.
Crews are repairing an electrical problem off of Steen Road, Bridgeville police said.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.