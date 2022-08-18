Crews closing down I-79 near Carnegie exit for an emergency repair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of Interstate 79 is shutting down Thursday afternoon for repairs to an emergency electrical issue.

All lanes of I-79 are closed from Kirwan Heights to the Carnegie exit. That closure started around 2:30 p.m., according to Bridgeville police.

The closure is expected to last for about an hour, but heavy traffic delays are expected this afternoon as a result.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 As if Yesterdays traffic wasn’t bad enough, it will be sure to be 10 times worse today ( if that’s... Posted by Bridgeville Police Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Crews are repairing an electrical problem off of Steen Road, Bridgeville police said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.