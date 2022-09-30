Crews begin pumping concrete to create deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major step in restoring the Fern Hollow Bridge has officially begun.
Around 5 a.m., crews began pumping concrete to create the deck of the new bridge.
The pour will take between three and four weeks to complete and then even more time to cure.
In all, 1,500 cubic yards will be poured and if all goes as planned, the new bridge is expected to open before Christmas.
