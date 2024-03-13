2 killed in Crescent Township home explosion remembered as beloved couple

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man and woman killed in the Crescent Township home explosion on Tuesday were remembered at a township meeting.

A moment of silence started the Crescent Township Commission meeting on Wednesday. Everyone in attendance remembered 87-year-old Helen Mitchell and 89-year-old David Mitchell Jr., who were killed in the blast at their home.

The beloved couple were longtime residents and business owners.

"He was a good guy," David Bundy of Moon Township said.

Bundy is the owner of Premier Pan and did business with David Mitchell, who also served on the planning commission.

"Because of his age, a lot of people would go to him and seek his advice because if anybody knew what was going on in the township and always had the township at heart," Bundy said.

The investigation continues surrounding the cause of the deadly explosion. Investigators say they found multiple propane tanks and an active private gas well on the Mitchell's property.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees public and private gas wells, is cooperating with the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

A DEP spokesperson said its role includes inspections of nearby oil and gas wells and infrastructure, including a search for unregistered home-use wells in the vicinity.

After the meeting, KDKA-TV tried to ask township leaders if they were looking into gas wells but they did not want to comment at this time. But they had a lot to say about the tragedy and the response.

"I'm really proud of this town. We are going to get through this," one person at the meeting said. "And if anything, it's brought us tighter together."

The DEP spokesperson said residents with home-use wells are encouraged to make sure they are registered. Residents with questions should contact the DEP Office of Oil and Gas Management.