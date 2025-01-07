Crash shut down part of Bigelow Blvd. in Pittsburgh area in both directions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A crash shut down a portion of Bigelow Blvd. in both directions on Tuesday morning, according to Pittsburgh police.

At around 12:15 p.m., both directions reopened to traffic.

The accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. near the intersection of Bigelow Blvd. and Herron Avenue.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and he was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Crews are working on repairing the guardrails, which were damaged in the accident. PennDOT confirmed to KDKA-TV that one direction of Bigelow Blvd. will re-open within the hour.