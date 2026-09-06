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14 injured in 7-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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Fourteen people were injured in a seven-vehicle crash in York County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. 

The multi-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on Route 15 in Dillsburg, CBS affiliate WHP reported. The crash, which involved an overturned tractor-trailer, reportedly shut the road down for hours. The news outlet reported that the tractor-trailer was carrying frozen food at the time of the crash. 

Two people were flown to hospitals with critical injuries, Ted Czech of the York County Office of Emergency Management told WHP. He added that one of the 14 people injured is a teenager. No other information about the victims or their conditions was immediately released, according to WHP. 

The cause of the crash or any additional circumstances surrounding it were also not released. The investigation into the 7-vehicle crash continues. 

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