Cranberry Township police seek help identifying person in property damage cases

Cranberry Township police in Butler County are asking for the public's help after they say a person or people are responsible for damaging property.

Bristol Creek's Homeowners Association President Ryan Wollerton is one of many who saw a Cranberry Township police social media post asking for help identifying a person and possibly others suspected of damaging property between midnight and 3 a.m. over the last few weekends.

"It's extraordinarily quiet," Wollerton said. "Everybody here knows each other," adding that he was "surprised when I was told it was on the police blotter. I was shocked."

Police said the crimes include property damage and criminal mischief at Bristol Creek and Washington Farms developments.

A picture taken from surveillance footage shows a person on Oct. 17, time-stamped 12:42 a.m.

Cranberry Township police in Butler County are asking for the public's help after they say a person or people are responsible for damaging property. Photo Credit: Cranberry Township Police Department

"[It] shouldn't be occurring that late at night," said Wollerton.

He heard from neighbors that the damage included "marks on doors, things knocked over."

Minor damage or not, Wollerton said repercussions could be serious.

"Unfortunately, if they're old enough to know better, there's a good chance they're old enough where they could potentially have a permanent record," said Wollerton.

It's why he hoped the neighborhood could've addressed it first.

"It should've been addressed within the community. There's a good chance you might know the family. It should've been handled that way, in my opinion," Wollerton said.

If you recognize this person or have information about the alleged crimes, you are asked to contact Cranberry Township police at 724-776-5180 or tips@cranberrytownship.org.