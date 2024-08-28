Cowboy Pasta Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is wrapping up her August farmers market salad series!

Cowboy Pasta Salad

1 pound Farfalle pasta

1 pound ground sirloin beef

1 tablespoon spicy taco seasoning mix (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon ground cumin (or more to taste)

1 ½ cups fresh corn kernels – steamed

1 - 15-ounce can black beans, drained

2 cups halved or quartered cherry tomatoes

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon. Season with taco seasoning, salt, and pepper, and cook until meat is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain excess fat.

Dressing:

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, and cumin. Season with salt and pepper. Adjust seasoning if necessary – (you may need more lime juice). Pour over pasta and toss to combine.

Add ground beef, corn, black beans, and tomatoes to pasta and toss to combine. Fold in cheese and green onion.

Serve at room temperature

Serves: 8