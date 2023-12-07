Court rules that Allegheny Co. Council didn't have authority to set minimum wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has ruled that Allegheny County Council did not have the authority to set a new minimum wage for county workers.

Council passed a bill in June that would raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour in 2024 and raise it up to $20 per hour by 2026.

The court sided with current County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, saying that based on the county's home rule charter, the executive branch holds the authority to set all workers' wages.

In a statement provided to KDKA, Fitzgerald said the following:

"We thank the Judge for today's decision that settles the question about authority within the county's Home Rule Charter. As I noted when we filed, this is an important legal question that would have a lasting impact upon future executives and councils. We're glad to have the question resolved and to make it clear that the will of the voters can't be circumvented by ordinance when the Home Rule Charter addresses an issue like this one."

RELATED STORIES: