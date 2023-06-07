Allegheny Co. Council approves raising minimum wage to $20 per hour for county employees

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council has voted to increase minimum wage for county employees to $20 per hour.

The Tribune-Review reported the passing of the legislation on Tuesday evening.

There would be incremental increases over a several year period.

Starting next year, pay would increase to $18 per hour and then to $19 per hour in 2025.

Hourly minimum pay would move to $20 per hour in 2026.

The bill likely faces opposition from County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

