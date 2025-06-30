3 dogs seized, 2 found dead after Westmoreland County animal abuse investigation

Police said they seized three dogs and found two others buried in a backyard after they executed a search warrant during an animal abuse investigation in Westmoreland County.

Douglas White, 27, and Mackinzie Orndoff, 26, are facing charges after the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said a neighbor recorded dozens of videos showing White severely abusing their dogs over the course of several months.

The district attorney's office said Monessen police were first contacted on Friday by a neighbor who had more than 50 videos of alleged animal abuse at White and Orndoff's Knox Avenue home.

"The abuse ranged from kicking, choking, throwing, aggressively grabbing the dog by the back of its neck, and smashing the dogs' face off the ground," the DA's office said in a news release.

In one video, investigators said White threw a dog against the steps, and in another, taken on June 25, he threw a dog down the stairs before dragging it through the yard and back up again.

Police executed a search warrant, seizing three dogs and taking them to a local animal rescue for evaluation and treatment. During the investigation, police also said they found two dead dogs buried in the yard. Their bodies will be forensically examined.

A second search of the home turned up marijuana and "related paraphernalia," authorities said.

White was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, animal neglect and drug possession. Orndoff was charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of vet care and drug possession.

Both White and Orndoff were arrested and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.