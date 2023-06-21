County set to close Smithfield Street shelter, saying they have found alternate space

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just hours, the official closure of a downtown homeless shelter will be upon us.

Allegheny County is closing it three months later than usual this year, with the closing coming today.

RELATED STORIES:

It was only supposed to be open and operating during winter months but it has stayed open longer this year due to an increased homeless population.

Now, the county is closing the Smithfield Street shelter saying that they have found an alternative space for those in need.

At 7 a.m., the country says everyone should disperse and no longer gather out in front of the Smithfield United Church of Christ. Nearly 200 people have used the shelter every night since it opened in the winter but Allegheny County said they found space in some 20 other facilities around the county to accommodate those who will become displaced.

"The nice thing about some of the other facilities is that people don't have to leave during the day there is more opportunity for wrap-around services so when they found themselves in those other locations we can do a better job connecting them to the whole rest of the system," said Allegheny County Department of Human Services director Erin Dalton.

The closure comes after months of complaints from downtown business owners and people who work in the area. Some have said they don't feel safe and others have said the area is unsanitary.

Meanwhile, advocates said the county needs more shelters and some have even called closing the shelter inhumane and cruel. They're worried about where those who have utilized the shelter will go tonight.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details