Watch CBS News
Local News

Smithfield Street temporary shelter closing by the end of June

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Smithfield homeless shelter closing by the end of June
Smithfield homeless shelter closing by the end of June 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The temporary overnight homeless shelter along Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closing at the end of June.

Allegheny County leaders decided to keep the shelter open past its normal closing at the end of March.

But now, due to a number of reasons, including the lack of a cooling system the shelter won't operate during the summer.

The county is working to find vacancies in other shelters for those who have been staying there. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 1:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.