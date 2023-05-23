Smithfield Street temporary shelter closing by the end of June

Smithfield homeless shelter closing by the end of June

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The temporary overnight homeless shelter along Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closing at the end of June.

Allegheny County leaders decided to keep the shelter open past its normal closing at the end of March.

But now, due to a number of reasons, including the lack of a cooling system the shelter won't operate during the summer.

The county is working to find vacancies in other shelters for those who have been staying there.