County police investigating deadly, late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to assist with a reported shooting.

Police were on scene for hours in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night into Friday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police were on the scene for several hours on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but on Friday morning he was pronounced dead.

County police are investigating the shooting.

No suspects have been named, and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner is expected to release more information about the victim at a later date.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.