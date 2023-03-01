County police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Police this morning are treating the death of a Penn Hills couple as an apparent murder-suicide.

If that turns out to be the case, it would make it the third murder-suicide since the start of the year.

On Tuesday night, Penn Hills Police found a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds after they were called to an apartment on Conestoga Road for a welfare check.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating this case and the medical examiner's office will make an official ruling on the cause and manner of death in the coming days.

This sad circumstance comes on the heels of two other such investigations, the first being of a husband shooting and killing his wife and then turning the gun on himself in Monroeville last week. There also was another murder-suicide of a couple in Wilkins Township in January.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to this Penn Hills couple is being asked to call Allegheny County Police's tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

