SWAT at scene of shooting in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A SWAT situation is unfolding in Monroeville after a shooting.
Officers converged on Bayhill Drive on Tuesday morning. Police would only confirm they were at the scene of a shooting.
According to sources, a woman was shot inside her car before it crashed into a home.
There's been no word on why SWAT was also called in. A homicide unit is also responding.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
