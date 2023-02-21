Watch CBS News
SWAT at scene of shooting in Monroeville

By Shelley Bortz

Police swarm Monroeville neighborhood
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A SWAT situation is unfolding in Monroeville after a shooting. 

Officers converged on Bayhill Drive on Tuesday morning. Police would only confirm they were at the scene of a shooting. 

According to sources, a woman was shot inside her car before it crashed into a home. 

There's been no word on why SWAT was also called in. A homicide unit is also responding.  

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz

Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.

February 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

