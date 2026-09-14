$14,000 in Apple products stolen from Pennsylvania Costco, police seek 2 suspects

West Homestead, Pennsylvania, police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of Apple products from Costco.

Police said the two men used fake IDs to get Costco membership cards on Saturday. They then allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $14,300 worth of Apple products.

2 people are accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of Apple products from Costco. KDKA-TV

"I don't know what they could've taken. That's a lot of products," said Costco customer Joe Cravotta. "I shop here all the time. I hate to see anything happen [that would] cause prices to go up or put anybody in danger."

If you know who the two men are, you are asked to call West Homestead police at 412-461-1844, ext. 2. Callers can remain anonymous.