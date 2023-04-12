Watch CBS News
Coroner, State Police called to Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments in Aliquippa

By Christopher DeRose

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner and Pennsylvania State Police have been called to an apartment high-rise in Beaver County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the coroner was called to the Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments along Sheffield Avenue in Aliquippa overnight.

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and Aliquippa Police along with paramedics responded to the scene just after midnight.

Around 3 a.m., the State Police Forensics Unit arrived.

Troopers took one person to the State Police barracks in Beaver. 

It's unclear if they were arrested in regard to the incident or just taken for questioning. 

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.

