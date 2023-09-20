Man in critical condition after Coraopolis shooting

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Coraopolis.

County police said first responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. There's been no word on arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.