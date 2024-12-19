A calm and cool forecast expected for Thursday as a cold weekend looms in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Now that we got through Wednesday's mix of wet snow, sleet, and cold rain, we are finally in for a relatively calm day around Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. And it may actually seem quiet...a little too quiet.

Conditions today will feature mainly cloudy conditions and there is not a lot that we're tracking, specifically to today. Winds are light, there will be some sun trying to get through, and temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid 30s for daytime highs. So definitely a cooler than average day but at least we'll be able to keep it dry.

Our next weathermaker will scoot into Pittsburgh on Friday and this will bring some light snow to the region. Most areas will pick up a coating of snow and areas in the Laurel Highlands have the potential to pick up 1 to 2 inches. Most of the accumulations will be on lawns, the roof of your home, on windshields, and on your garbage totes. Friday is still a colder day with highs in the low to mid 30s around the entire region.

Conditions expected today - December 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

However, the real shot of cold air is coming our way on Saturday and Sunday, as winter officially begins early Saturday morning. You will definitely want to bundle up and get the hand warmers, scarf, hats, and gloves ready to go because temperatures will be in the upper 20s for highs and lows will be in the 10s both nights.

Snow totals we could see through Friday night. KDKA Weather Center

There could be a few light snow showers on Saturday morning but other than that, the weekend is looking dry, if you have any last-minute shopping to do or if you're headed to holiday festivities or gatherings.

Temperatures and conditions expected this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Unfortunately, any snow that we do get will get gobbled up (not to mix holidays) by the rain that will move in on Christmas Eve, as temperatures also start to warm back up into the low to mid-40s, just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah. Also, temperatures are trending warmer to wrap up 2024, so New Year's Eve, at this early snapshot, looks like it will be milder than our seasonal averages.

7-day forecast: December 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

