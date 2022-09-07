Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Cakes

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is going to the farmers' market for this recipe!

Zucchini Cakes

zucchini-cakes.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded zucchini, squeezed dry
  • 1 ¼ cups seasoned bread crumbs, divided
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons Old Bay seafood seasoning
  • Vegetable oil for frying the zucchini cakes – about 3 – 4 tablespoons
  • Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe below)

Directions:

Combine zucchini, 1 cup bread crumbs, onion, eggs, butter, parsley, and seafood seasoning in a bowl; mix until well combined.

Form mixture into 6 round cakes and transfer to a parchment lined quarter sheet pan. Refrigerate for a minimum of 30 – 45 minutes. I often put my formed cakes in the freezer to give them a good chill before proceeding with the recipe – chill until very firm but not frozen!

Remove from refrigerator and pat remaining bread crumbs onto both sides of the cakes.

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Fry chilled zucchini cakes until browned, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels before serving and serve with Tzatziki Sauce.

Serves: 4

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
  • 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (or to taste)
  • Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

