Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Cakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is going to the farmers' market for this recipe!

Zucchini Cakes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded zucchini, squeezed dry

1 ¼ cups seasoned bread crumbs, divided

1 small onion, chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon butter, melted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons Old Bay seafood seasoning

Vegetable oil for frying the zucchini cakes – about 3 – 4 tablespoons

Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe below)

Directions:

Combine zucchini, 1 cup bread crumbs, onion, eggs, butter, parsley, and seafood seasoning in a bowl; mix until well combined.

Form mixture into 6 round cakes and transfer to a parchment lined quarter sheet pan. Refrigerate for a minimum of 30 – 45 minutes. I often put my formed cakes in the freezer to give them a good chill before proceeding with the recipe – chill until very firm but not frozen!

Remove from refrigerator and pat remaining bread crumbs onto both sides of the cakes.

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Fry chilled zucchini cakes until browned, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels before serving and serve with Tzatziki Sauce.

Serves: 4

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:



2 cups thick Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (or to taste)

Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.