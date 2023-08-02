Cooking with Rania: Tomato and Shrimp Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina how to make a fresh salad perfect for a summer meal.

Tomato and Shrimp Salad with Lemon Gremolata Dressing

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

3 large ripe garden tomatoes - room temperature

5 cups romaine lettuce - torn into bite size pieces

1 pound peeled and deveined cooked large shrimp

1 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

Lemon Gremolata

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon sugar

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Core and slice the tomatoes. In a large serving bowl, combine the tomatoes, lettuce, shrimp, green pepper and red onion. Toss with enough Lemon Gremolata dressing to taste.

Lemon Gremolata Dressing

In a small bowl, whisk the parsley, lemon peel, garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and sugar. Add the salt and pepper to taste. While continuing whisking - incorporate the olive oil. Whisk until well emulsified.

Serves: 4