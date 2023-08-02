Cooking with Rania: Tomato and Shrimp Salad

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina how to make a fresh salad perfect for a summer meal.

Tomato and Shrimp Salad with Lemon Gremolata Dressing

Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe garden tomatoes - room temperature
  • 5 cups romaine lettuce - torn into bite size pieces
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined cooked large shrimp
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
  • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion

Lemon Gremolata

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Core and slice the tomatoes.  In a large serving bowl, combine the tomatoes, lettuce, shrimp, green pepper and red onion.  Toss with enough Lemon Gremolata dressing to taste.

Lemon Gremolata Dressing

In a small bowl, whisk the parsley, lemon peel, garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and sugar.  Add the salt and pepper to taste.  While continuing whisking - incorporate the olive oil.  Whisk until well emulsified.

Serves:  4

