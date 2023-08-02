Cooking with Rania: Tomato and Shrimp Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina how to make a fresh salad perfect for a summer meal.
Tomato and Shrimp Salad with Lemon Gremolata Dressing
Ingredients
- 3 large ripe garden tomatoes - room temperature
- 5 cups romaine lettuce - torn into bite size pieces
- 1 pound peeled and deveined cooked large shrimp
- 1 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
Lemon Gremolata
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Core and slice the tomatoes. In a large serving bowl, combine the tomatoes, lettuce, shrimp, green pepper and red onion. Toss with enough Lemon Gremolata dressing to taste.
Lemon Gremolata Dressing
In a small bowl, whisk the parsley, lemon peel, garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and sugar. Add the salt and pepper to taste. While continuing whisking - incorporate the olive oil. Whisk until well emulsified.
Serves: 4
