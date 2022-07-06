Cooking With Rania: Strawberry Caprese Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has a new spin on a popular recipe!

Strawberry Caprese Salad

2 cups sliced strawberries

8 ounces fresh mozzarella - drained (Perline or Pearl size)

4 cups mixed field greens

½ cup fresh basil – torn into small pieces or julienned

Balsamic Glaze: (see directions below)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Wash and slice the strawberries and add them to a serving bowl with the mixed greens, fresh mozzarella and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss the ingredients. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the salad and serve immediately.

For the Balsamic Glaze:

In a small saucepan, combine the balsamic vinegar and honey and cook over medium heat until the dressing reduces by one third and coats the back of a spoon. This should take about five minutes. Be very careful to watch the glaze carefully as it will burn quickly if left to boil too long. Cool slightly before using.

Serves: 4