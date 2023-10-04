Cooking with Rania: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is in the kitchen with David Highfield this week, making a pizza great for any football-watching party!

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Blue cheese dressing (see recipe below)

1 Regular Boboli Pizza Shell

1 package frozen uncooked breaded chicken nuggets (I prefer Bell and Evans)

Frank's Red Hot Sauce

6 ounces Blue cheese crumbles (for topping the pizza)

2 scallions - chopped

Directions:

Make the blue cheese dressing (this can be made ahead of time).

Bake chicken nuggets in a preheated 375 degree oven for 22 minutes. They will be slightly undercooked as they will finish cooking when you bake the assembled pizza. Remove the chicken nuggets to a cutting board and cut them into bite size pieces and place them in a bowl and toss with Frank's Hot Sauce to taste liberally (I prefer my chicken nuggets to be a bit on the spicy side). You may also opt not to toss the nuggets with the sauce – if so, you can drizzle the hot sauce to taste over the nuggets prior to topping the pizza with the blue cheese.

Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. Place Boboli shell on a pizza screen.

Spread just enough blue cheese dressing (about a generous ½ cup or so) over the pizza shell. Top with the chicken pieces and then top with the blue cheese crumbles. Bake the pizza for 10 – 15 minutes until the cheese starts to melt and brown slightly. Remove from the screen onto a wooden board and drizzle additional hot sauce over the cheese. Top with sliced scallions – cut into 8 pieces and serve immediately.

Blue Cheese Dressing

1/2-cup sour cream

1/2-cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic - minced fine

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients thoroughly except blue cheese. Fold cheese in gently - so as to keep it lumpy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.