Cooking with Rania: Spiced Lamb Hummus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is celebrating Orthodox Easter with this recipe.

Spiced Lamb Hummus

Extra virgin olive oil for sautéing the onion

1 medium sweet onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound lean ground lamb

Zest of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 cups store-bought hummus

4 ounces crumbled goat cheese

Garnishes:

Pomegranate seeds

Chopped fresh herbs

Warm Naan for serving

Directions:

In a large skillet, warm a small amount of olive oil and sauté the onion until translucent. Add the ground lamb and cook over medium high heat until the lamb is browned and well broken up. Add the garlic, lemon zest, cumin, paprika, oregano, cayenne and salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook until the lamb is completely cooked through, about 5 additional minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the parsley. Check to see if more salt and pepper is needed and season according to taste.

Divide the hummus among 4 to 6 bowls and top with the lamb, crumbled goat cheese and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with chopped fresh herbs. Serve with warm Naan for scooping.

Serves: 4-6