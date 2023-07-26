Cooking with Rania: Seafood Cobb Salad with Avocado Vinaigrette

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making a summery salad featuring seafood!

Seafood Cobb Salad with Avocado Vinaigrette

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Avocado vinaigrette:

½ cup rice wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 2 lemons, freshly squeezed

1 teaspoon sugar

Juice of 2 navel oranges, freshly squeezed

3 avocados, diced

Sea salt to taste

¼ teaspoon white pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Seafood:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 dry-packed bay scallops

4 large shrimp – peeled and deveined

Salad:

2 hearts of Romaine lettuce - chopped

2 hard boiled eggs, sliced with egg slicer

8 grape tomatoes - halved (I love the sugar bomb tomatoes)

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped

1 avocado, diced

4 segments navel orange (reserved from above), membrane removed

4 ounces frozen lobster knuckle and claw meat, defrosted

Sliced green onion (for garnish)

Directions:

Make the vinaigrette: Place all ingredients except the olive oil in a blender and puree until all is incorporated. Turn on high and slowly pour in olive oil until blended. Use as dressing.

Cook the seafood: Heat the oil over high heat in a sauté pan and cook the scallops to a caramelized brown on each side. Take out of the pan and set aside. Using the same pan, sauté the shrimp until they are cooked through.

Prepare the salad: Divide the lettuce onto two large shallow bowls. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the dressing over the lettuce. Arrange the scallops and shrimp over the dressing on one side of the plate, shingle the sliced egg off to the other side, and place the tomatoes around the salad.

Layer the lobster meat in the center, place oranges spilling off opposite side of egg, and finish with diced avocado and bacon on top. Garnish with the green onion and drizzle another 2 tablespoons (or more to taste) of dressing over the salad.

Serves: 2 and an entree