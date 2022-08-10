Cooking with Rania: Scallop Sauté with Cherry Tomatoes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is using all those tomatoes from the garden in this week's recipe!

Scallop Sauté with Cherry Tomatoes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons Greek olive oil

1 pound sea scallops

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves – minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 generous teaspoon Calabrian Chili paste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup dry white wine

2 cups cherry tomatoes

6 chives, thinly sliced

Zest of one large lemon

½ pound linguine – cooked al dente

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Season the scallops with salt and pepper on both side. Once the olive oil begins to shimmer, add the scallops in a single layer and sear until browned about two minutes per side. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep the skillet on the stove.

To the skillet, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil with the garlic, thyme and the Calabrian chili paste. Sauté for just a minute or two. Add the butter, stirring until melted and then slowly pour in the wine. Add the tomatoes sauté until the tomatoes burst and the wine has reduced slightly.

Return the scallops and any collected juices to the skillet and cook just until heated through, being careful not to overcooked the scallops. Remove from heat and spoon the scallops over the pasta, spooning the pan sauce over top. Finished with the chives and the lemon zest and serve immediately.

Serves: 4