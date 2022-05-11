Cooking With Rania: Salmon Avocado Poke Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! This week, Rania Harris is making a salmon avocado poke bowl!

Salmon Avocado Poke Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

1-1/2 cups water

½ pound (sushi grade) fresh salmon

4 tablespoons tamari (gluten free soy sauce)

1 ½ tablespoons sesame oil (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce (or more to taste)

4 large scallions - chopped

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 package frozen shelled edamame - cooked according to package directions and cooled

2 avocados, diced

Pickled ginger

Wasabi paste

Micro-greens, for garnish

1 tablespoon white and black sesame seeds

Extra Tamari for passing

Directions:

For the rice:

Add the sushi rice to a fine mesh colander and rinse until the water becomes clear. Place the rice in a small pot and add the water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and cook the rice for 20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

For the Salmon:

While the rice is cooking, cut the salmon into bite-sized cubes.

In a small bowl, mix the tamari, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce, chopped green onion and half the sesame seeds in a bowl.

Add the salmon to the dressing and mix well.

When the rice is fully cooked, place a large spoonful of rice in the center of two serving bowls. Dividing the remaining ingredients in half, arrange the salmon mixture, cucumber slices, edamame, diced avocados, pickled ginger and wasabi around the rice.

Garnish with the micro-greens and sprinkle the remaining sesame seeds on top. Serve with Wonton chips and pass the Tamari for additional flavor, if desired.

Serves: 2