Cooking With Rania: Ramen Noodle Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! This week, Rania Harris is making a salad featuring Ramen Noodles!

Ramen Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

3 - 3-ounce packets chicken-flavored ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded

¾ cup chopped almonds

¾ cup vegetable oil

½ cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce (or more to taste)

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Asian chili-garlic sauce (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

6 green onions, thinly sliced

1 - 2 large carrots, shaved into ribbons using a vegetable peeler

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, plus more for garnish

1 - 10.7-ounce can Mandarin oranges, drained

1 avocado, diced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees with a rack set in the middle. Break up ramen noodles into 1" pieces and mix on a rimmed baking sheet with almonds. Toast until golden, 8 - 10 minutes, stirring once. Let cool completely.

Whisk together vegetable oil, rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili garlic sauce and honey in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Add red and green cabbages, green onions, carrot, and sesame seeds. Let sit at least 20 minutes and up to 4 hours in the refrigerator, tossing occasionally.

Just before serving, fold in Mandarin oranges, avocado, cooled noodles and almonds and toss to combine.

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.