Cooking With Rania: Ramen Noodle Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! This week, Rania Harris is making a salad featuring Ramen Noodles!
Ramen Noodle Salad
Ingredients:
3 - 3-ounce packets chicken-flavored ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded
¾ cup chopped almonds
¾ cup vegetable oil
½ cup rice vinegar
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce (or more to taste)
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon Asian chili-garlic sauce (or more to taste)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
6 green onions, thinly sliced
1 - 2 large carrots, shaved into ribbons using a vegetable peeler
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
1 - 10.7-ounce can Mandarin oranges, drained
1 avocado, diced
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees with a rack set in the middle. Break up ramen noodles into 1" pieces and mix on a rimmed baking sheet with almonds. Toast until golden, 8 - 10 minutes, stirring once. Let cool completely.
Whisk together vegetable oil, rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili garlic sauce and honey in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Add red and green cabbages, green onions, carrot, and sesame seeds. Let sit at least 20 minutes and up to 4 hours in the refrigerator, tossing occasionally.
Just before serving, fold in Mandarin oranges, avocado, cooled noodles and almonds and toss to combine.
Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.
