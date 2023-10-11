Cooking with Rania: Pumpkin pancakes with maple butter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris is pure fall comfort food. Cozy up with this delicious breakfast!

Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Butter

Ingredients:

¾ cup pumpkin butter

½ cup crème fraiche

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons unsalted butter – melted

1 ½ cups whole milk

2 cups pancake mix (see recipe below)

Maple Butter (see recipe below)

Pure Maple Syrup – warmed (please do not use imitation syrup)

Whipped Cream (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin butter, crème fraiche, eggs melted butter and milk. Fold in the pancake mix until just combined, do not overmix it as this will result in a tough pancake. Cover and allow to sit for 10 minutes on your counter or you can refrigerate it overnight.

Using a nonstick griddle, heat the griddle to the pancake setting, about 375°. Pour ¼ cup of the pancake batter onto the griddle. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and then using a flat spatula, gently flip the pancake and continued to cook on the second side about one minute more. Repeat with the remaining batter. Transfer the pancakes to a baking dish and keep them warm in a preheated 200° oven or serve them as you make them.

To serve the pancakes, spread each pancake with some of the room temperature maple butter and serve with warm maple syrup alongside.

My grandchildren love this recipe, especially when I top the pancakes with whipped cream….

Pancake Mix

4 cups white whole wheat flour

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 tablespoon fine salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (I prefer Mexican cinnamon)

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, the baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Transfer to an airtight container and store in a cool dry place for up to three months. You can also place this in your freezer and it will keep for a longer period of time

Maple Butter

1 stick unsalted butter

¼ cup pure (please do not use imitation) maple syrup

Directions:

In a small sauce pan melt the butter over medium heat and allowed to cook until the butter is lightly browned. This will take roughly 3 to 5 minutes but keep your eye on it so it does not burn. Transfer the butter to the bowl of a large stand mixer and put it in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Add the maple syrup to the butter. Using the whisk attachment, whip the chilled butter and syrup together on medium high speed until light and fluffy, about two minutes. This will keep in an airtight container in your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.