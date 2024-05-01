Cooking with Rania: Pound Cake with Strawberries and Limoncello Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is treating us to a sweet springtime dessert!

Pound Cake with Strawberries and Limoncello Cream

For the Berries:

3 cups strawberries – hulled and halved

2 tablespoons Limoncello

2 tablespoons lemon sugar (recipe follows)

Juice of 1 large lemon

Limoncello Cream (recipe follows)

Lemon Pound Cake (recipe is attached) (Store bought is fine to use)

Directions:

The pound cake should be made the day in advance of preparing this recipe. A good quality store-bought pound cake is fine to use, if desired.

In a medium bowl, mix together the strawberries, Limoncello, Lemon sugar and the juice of a large lemon. Cover and set aside for 30 to 45 minutes to allow the juices to develop.

Make the limoncello cream

To serve:

Place a slice of pound cake on each dessert plate. Top with a large spoonful of the berries along with their juices and a generous dollop of the limoncello cream.

Yield: 6 dessert servings (you will have leftover pound cake if making my recipe)

Limoncello Cream

6 egg yolks - room temperature

½ cup Lemon sugar (see recipe below)

½ cup Limoncello

Directions:

Bring 1-inch of water to a boil in a 4-quart saucepan set over high heat.

Add the egg yolks and sugar to a large glass bowl. Using an electric hand mixer on the highest speed, beat the eggs and sugar until the mixture is thick, pale yellow, and the sugar is completely dissolved, 4 to 5 minutes. Decrease the mixer speed to low and add the Limoncello.

Decrease the heat to maintain a simmer and put the bowl atop the saucepan with the boiling water, making sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. Beat the mixture on medium speed, until it is thick, frothy, holds a ribbon, and the temperature reaches 145 to 150 degrees F, on an instant-read thermometer.

Lemon Sugar:

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons grated lemon peel

Mix sugar and peel in a small bowl. Store in a cool space in a glass jar fit with a lid. This will keep in your pantry for two months. It's great to use in recipes or to sweeten berries. It's also great to sweeten hot tea.