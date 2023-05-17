Cooking with Rania: Portobello Burgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is getting us ready for Memorial Day barbecues with this alternative to veggie lovers!

Portobello Burgers

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 large Portobello mushrooms - stems removed - gills removed

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

3 garlic cloves - minced + 1 whole garlic clove - peeled and halved

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil + more for brushing

2 - red bell peppers - roasted and cut into thin strips

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¾ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

8 – ½ inch thick slices rustic country bread cut from a 6-inch high loaf

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup shredded fresh basil

Directions:

Clean the Portobello caps. Combine 3 tablespoons of vinegar with the minced garlic, thyme and 1/4 cup of olive oil in a small bowl. Divide the mixture between 2 large zip lock plastic bags. Put 2 mushrooms in each bag and seal. Marinate the mushrooms at room temperature for 1 hour, turning the bags often.

Season the roasted peppers with salt and pepper to taste. Grill the mushrooms on a preheated grill at a medium high temperature cap sides up for about 2 - 3 minutes or until they are softened. They will take a little longer on a stovetop grill pan - about 5 minutes per side should do it. Just as they are finishing up on the grill, sprinkle a quarter of the cheese into the cavity of each cap.

While the mushrooms are grilling, brush the bread with the olive oil on both sides. Grill the bread until lightly toasted. Rub one side of each slice with the cut garlic clove while hot.

Add the reserved tablespoon of vinegar to the mayonnaise. Stir well and season with the salt and pepper. Spread on the garlic rubbed side of each bread slice. Top half the bread slices with a mushroom cap, equal amounts of peppers and basil. Place the other slice of bread on top and cut the burgers in halves.

Serves: 4