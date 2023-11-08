Cooking with Rania: Pecan Pie with Bourbon Whipped Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert! Rania Harris is continuing her month-long series featuring recipes for the biggest meal of the year.

Pecan Pie with Bourbon Whipped Cream

1 cup maple syrup

1 cup (packed) light brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon molasses

4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into small pieces

½ teaspoon fine salt

6 large eggs yolks. – lightly beaten

1 ½ cups chopped pecans – lightly toasted

1 – recipe single crust pie dough fitted into a 9-inch pie dish and chilled well before filling

Bourbon Whipped Cream

1 cup chilled whipping cream

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 ½ teaspoons light brown sugar

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract (please do not use imitation)

Directions:

Adjust the oven rack to the lowest position and preheat oven to 450°. In a medium sauce pan, combine the maple syrup, brown sugar, heavy cream and molasses and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves, about three minutes or so. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Whisk in the butter and salt and mix until combined. Whisk in the egg yolks and combine until well incorporated.

Place the pecans in the pie shell. Pour the filling over the pecan shells and place the pie in the oven and immediately reduce the oven temperature to 325°. Bake until the filling is set and the center jiggles slightly when the pie is gently shaken; this will take approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour. Place the pie on a rack to cool for 1 hour and then refrigerate for up to three hours or overnight. It must be set before you cut the pie. Bring the pie to room temperature before serving.

Serve the pie with the bourbon whipped cream on the side for guests to dollop on their own

Serves: 8

Pie Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ sticks (10 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter

½ teaspoons salt

4 tablespoons ice water (or a little more if needed)

Directions:

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12 -inch round. Fit the dough round into a 9-inch pie pan. Trim the excess dough, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Fold the overhang inward and press against the side of the pan to reinforce the edge, flute the edges decoratively. Chill well before filling.