Cooking with Rania: Peach and Brie Tart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is using fresh summer fruits and vegetables in this recipe!

Peach and Brie Tart

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

½ cup Lemon Basil Pesto (see recipe below)

1 – 8 ounce wheel Brie – rind left on and sliced into 1/8 inch pieces

2 large ripe peaches – thinly sliced

Extra virgin Greek olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto – roughly torn

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Balsamic Glaze (see recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425° line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Gently roll the puff pastry out on a clean work surface to a 1/8-inch thickness and transfer it to the prepared baking sheet. Prick at the pastry all over with a fork and then spread the pesto evenly over the dough leaving a ½ inch border. Arrange the brie and peach slices on top of the pesto and drizzle lightly with the olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then tuck in the prosciutto. Sprinkle the edges of the dough with a freshly cracked black pepper.

Bake tart until the pastry is golden and the prosciutto is crisp, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove the tart from the oven and top with basil leaves and drizzle lightly with the balsamic syrup. Cut into squares and serve warm

Serves: 6

Balsamic Glaze

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

In a small saucepan, combine the balsamic vinegar and honey and cook over medium heat until the dressing reduces by one third and coats the back of a spoon. This should take about five minutes. Be very careful to watch the glaze carefully as it will burn quickly if left to boil too long. Cool slightly before using.

Lemon Basil Pesto

Ingredients:

3 cloves garlic

½ cup toasted pine nuts

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups loosely packed basil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon Calabrian chili paste

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

To make the pesto, put the garlic in a food processor and pulse to a fine chop. Add ½ cup pine nuts, 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, lemon zest and juice and Calabrian chili paste and process until finely chopped. With the motor running, add the oil in a slow and steady stream, blending until well combined. Season with sea salt to taste.

You can freeze the leftover pesto in ice cube trays and use as needed throughout the season. I always make a lot of pesto at this time of the year and freeze it for the winter.