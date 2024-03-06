Cooking with Rania: Open-Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Celina is back in the kitchen with Rania Harris! For March, the girls are making sandwiches, starting with a twist on tuna salad.
Open Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich
Ingredients
For the Tuna Salad:
- 2 – jars Italian Tuna packed in olive oil – drained and flaked with a fork
- 4 celery stocks with leaves, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil
- 3 tablespoons capers, finely chopped
- ¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 3 to 4 tablespoons extra Virgin olive oil
- 2 - 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (more to taste)
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 4 – 6 Ciabatta bread rolls split horizontally and lightly toasted
- Baby arugula
- Extra virgin olive oil for finishing
White Bean Spread (recipe follows)
White Bean Spread
Directions:
Make the white bean salad (see recipe below) and set aside.
To make the tuna salad:
In medium bowl, combine the tuna chopped celery stalks and leaves, sun dried tomatoes, capers, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.
Spread a generous amount of the white bean spread over each of the Ciabatta toasted bread slices. Top with some of the arugula leaves and finish with a nice amount of the Italian style tuna salad. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.
Note: You will have a lot of the white bean spread left over – see note with recipe for other ways to use / serve the spread.
Ingredients
- 2 cans white beans - drained - but reserve the liquid for the recipe
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin (or more to taste)
- Salt and pepper to taste
This recipe can also be used as a dip or a spread: See note below
Directions:
Puree the beans in batches in a food processor with the oil, lemon juice and garlic. Add a little of the reserved bean liquid if necessary for a creamy and smooth consistency. Add the cumin, salt and pepper to taste.
This left over dip / spread can be used by adding these ingredients:
- Fruity olive oil – for drizzling
- Smoked paprika – for dusting
- Capers for garnishing
- Lemon wedges
- Crostini
Spread the dip in a shallow dish. Drizzle with olive oil and a dusting of smoked paprika. Garnish with capers. Serve with lemon wedges and crostini.
