Cooking with Rania: Open-Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich

Open Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich

Ingredients

For the Tuna Salad:

2 – jars Italian Tuna packed in olive oil – drained and flaked with a fork

4 celery stocks with leaves, finely chopped

4 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil

3 tablespoons capers, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons extra Virgin olive oil

2 - 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 – 6 Ciabatta bread rolls split horizontally and lightly toasted

Baby arugula

Extra virgin olive oil for finishing

White Bean Spread (recipe follows)

White Bean Spread

Directions:

Make the white bean salad (see recipe below) and set aside.

To make the tuna salad:

In medium bowl, combine the tuna chopped celery stalks and leaves, sun dried tomatoes, capers, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Spread a generous amount of the white bean spread over each of the Ciabatta toasted bread slices. Top with some of the arugula leaves and finish with a nice amount of the Italian style tuna salad. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.

Note: You will have a lot of the white bean spread left over – see note with recipe for other ways to use / serve the spread.

Ingredients

2 cans white beans - drained - but reserve the liquid for the recipe

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)

4 cloves garlic, chopped

½ teaspoon ground cumin (or more to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

This recipe can also be used as a dip or a spread: See note below

Directions:

Puree the beans in batches in a food processor with the oil, lemon juice and garlic. Add a little of the reserved bean liquid if necessary for a creamy and smooth consistency. Add the cumin, salt and pepper to taste.

This left over dip / spread can be used by adding these ingredients:

Fruity olive oil – for drizzling

Smoked paprika – for dusting

Capers for garnishing

Lemon wedges

Crostini

Spread the dip in a shallow dish. Drizzle with olive oil and a dusting of smoked paprika. Garnish with capers. Serve with lemon wedges and crostini.