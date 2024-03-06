Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Open-Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Celina is back in the kitchen with Rania Harris! For March, the girls are making sandwiches, starting with a twist on tuna salad.

Open Face Italian Style Tuna Sandwich

Ingredients

For the Tuna Salad:

  • 2 – jars Italian Tuna packed in olive oil – drained and flaked with a fork
  • 4 celery stocks with leaves, finely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil
  • 3 tablespoons capers, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons extra Virgin olive oil
  • 2 - 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (more to taste)
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 4 – 6 Ciabatta bread rolls split horizontally and lightly toasted
  • Baby arugula
  • Extra virgin olive oil for finishing

White Bean Spread (recipe follows)

White Bean Spread

Directions:

Make the white bean salad (see recipe below) and set aside.

To make the tuna salad:

In medium bowl, combine the tuna chopped celery stalks and leaves, sun dried tomatoes, capers, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Spread a generous amount of the white bean spread over each of the Ciabatta toasted bread slices. Top with some of the arugula leaves and finish with a nice amount of the Italian style tuna salad. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.

Note: You will have a lot of the white bean spread left over – see note with recipe for other ways to use / serve the spread.

Ingredients 

  • 2 cans white beans - drained  - but reserve the liquid for the recipe
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin (or more to taste)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

This recipe can also be used as a dip or a spread: See note below 

Directions:

Puree the beans in batches in a food processor with the oil, lemon juice and garlic. Add a little of the reserved bean liquid if necessary for a creamy and smooth consistency. Add the cumin, salt and pepper to taste.

This left over dip / spread can be used by adding these ingredients:

  • Fruity olive oil – for drizzling
  • Smoked paprika – for dusting
  • Capers for garnishing
  • Lemon wedges
  • Crostini

Spread the dip in a shallow dish. Drizzle with olive oil and a dusting of smoked paprika. Garnish with capers. Serve with lemon wedges and crostini. 

First published on March 6, 2024 / 9:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.